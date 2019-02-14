Seventeen months after Sherman rejected a bid from QuikTrip Corp. to purchase land at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417, the convenience store chain is planning a location on a different corner of that same intersection.

The Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission will have an item on its agenda Tuesday to approve a site plan for a QuikTrip location in the Sherman Crossroads development on the northwest corner of the Hwy. 75 and FM 1417 intersection. The agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting shows the planned station would be a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 20 fueling stations.

If approved and ultimately built, the store would be the second QuikTrip in Sherman, as the company opened a 5,858-square-foot gas station and convenience store on the southwest corner of Hwy. 75 and FM 691 in October of last year. A message sent seeking comment from QuikTrip was not returned Thursday.

“QuikTrip coming to Sherman Crossroads is exciting for a number of reasons,” Mayor David Plyler said via email Thursday afternoon. “After seeing the success of the County’s first QT at Sherman Landing, it’s clear that there’s tremendous demand for their unique brand in our community. But looking at the bigger picture, developing Crossroads opens the door to the future of Sherman’s second commercial hub, and the tremendous economic benefits it will bring to our great city.”

The news of a second QuikTrip location in Sherman came as a surprise to council member Daron Holland, who said Thursday morning the council hadn’t been told about that. Holland, whose district includes the area where the new store is to be located, said he believes a new QuikTrip could be a good addition to that area.

“I know Douglass (Distributing) is going in on that southeast corner and then you have Shell across from it (on the southwest corner),” Holland said. “I’m not sure what the makeup is and how they even plan to do that. Being able to run by there and grab a hot dog would be good, but that’s four stations on that one corner.”

Douglass Distributing is constructing a new Lone Star Food Store convenience store at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417 in front of the Legacy Village development that will include Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille entertainment complex that is also currently under construction. A Shell gas station and convenience store with an attached Jack in the Box restaurant is located on the southwest corner and a Circle K gas station and convenience store is in operation on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The request for site plan approval states the station would be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day with an exterior of brick with stone trim and 47 packing spaces.

The P&Z commission approved the site plan for the current QuikTrip location on the city’s north side during its April 2017 meeting and it opened for business roughly 16 months later. Holland said he’s been impressed by that location and the convenience it offers.

“It’s great and it’s something that needed to be on that side,” Holland said. “Everybody I know, my relatives that live in Denison, coming back this way, they really enjoy it.”