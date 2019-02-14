The Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority will now have a new system for determining land lease rates for future tenants at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field. The RMA board of directors approved a new lease rate system Thursday morning, following a nearly four month study of area rates.

This marks the second time in less than two years the RMA has updated the rates for improved and unimproved land around the airport. Following the first revision, tenants expressed concerns regarding increases to the lease rates, prompting a second study.

The rate study produced a flow chart based on use, type of tenant, location and other criteria to help determine the proper rate for each prospective tenant at the airport.

“We do our best to treat everyone the same, but everyone is not the same,” board member Randy Hensarling said. “So, there has to be some flexibility in there.”

For the study, consultants compared the rates for 40 airports across the state of Texas and Oklahoma to determine what would be the best rate for NTRA. These airports included some in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but also used more rural airports as a guide.

Hensarling said NTRA is unique in that it is remote enough that it doesn’t have the high cost that comes with a Dallas-based airport, but is close enough to benefit from the demand for space. Despite the benefits, officials said this also can make it difficult to value space at the airport.

“We are probably middle of the pack,” Hensarling said. “We are less than Addison and McKinney and we are probably more than Durant and Gainesville.”

The airport started efforts to update its lease rates in 2017. At the time, lease rates for some parcels of unimproved land on the airport property were as low as one cent per square foot. Officials with Texas Aviation Partners and the airport came to new lease rates based on comparisons to airports in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and other rural areas.

The new rates were nearly immediately challenged by existing tenants who felt the airports surveyed did not accurately reflect NTRA’s place in the market. Officials said the first tenant approached with the new lease rate questioned the accuracy of the rate study and provided their own lease rate study that was significantly below the findings of the first study.

“They had taken that information and basically cherry-picked airports and came up with their own rate study,” GCRMA Chairman Robert Brady said in October.

Despite the dispute on rates, officials with the RMA agreed to conduct another study and consulted with an outside firm to handle the findings.

Hensarling said the new study came in slightly lower than the previous rate study that was conducted on behalf of the airport. The biggest change came to the lease rate for unimproved portions of the airport, he said.

In addition to serving as a guide for lease rates, the flow chart will also assist negotiators in setting a term length for each lease. As an example, the guide generally recommends a rate of 40 years for hangars of more than 10,000 square feet. However, other considerations will also be used to ultimately determine the length of the lease.