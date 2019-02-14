A Whitesboro family received a heartwarming surprise for Valentine’s Day when a military-deployed dad visited his children at school.

Master Sgt. Kevin Brannan stopped by three Whitesboro Independent School District campuses on Thursday to surprise each of his three children — freshman Skyler Brannan, eighth-grade student Zalenka Brannan and fifth-grade student Zander Brannan.

His wife, Suzy Brannan, said she found out a couple of months ago that her husband would be visiting, but ultimately decided to keep it a secret from the kids.

“When he first deployed, our youngest son asked if he could come and surprise him at school,” Brannan said. “The closer it got to the holidays, the harder it got on the kids. We thought at that point we should do something special for them.”

She said her husband has been in the military their entire marriage, so the children are used to him coming and going. She said the reason the couple agreed to the surprise after seeing how heartbroken the kids get when a scheduled visit ends up being canceled. She said it was better this way so there wouldn’t be any disappointment.

Brannan described the reunion at the high school as emotional.

She said the school officials agreed to let her organize a school assembly with the band students. The couple’s oldest, who is in the percussion line and plays the bells, noticed the individual in the Bearcat costume was paying extra attention to her.

Brannan said her husband walked over to their daughter in the costume, got down on one knee and offered her a bouquet of flowers. He then took off the mask before she screamed from behind her instrument and ran around it to hug her dad.

“The kids were all supportive,” Brannan said of Whitesboro students. “They were coming up and thanking him for his service and telling Skyler how happy they were for her. It’s a small town and my kids are involved in everything in the community; they know a lot of people. The schools did an amazing job keeping it quiet.”

Brannan said the school was supportive of the surprise.

“We are so thankful for all the school administrators and teachers for helping us pull this together,” Brannan said. “When we came to them with the idea, they told me do whatever you want and we’ll make it happen.”

The couple met while she was living in Arizona. She said her husband told her before they got married the military life was not easy.

She said her husband has been out of the country a lot, but never out of the family’s hearts. She said the kids were overjoyed when he returned this visit.

“Our oldest daughter isn’t very expressive,” Brannan said. “We were surprised to see her show so much emotion.”

She said the couple has raised their kids in Whitesboro, which she called a great community.

Whitesboro ISD Superintendent Ryan Harper said it was an emotional experience for everyone involved.

“Everybody stood up and gave him a standing ovation when he appeared,” Harper said. “Everyone was excited. It was a good moment for each campus. It was good for them to show their appreciate for those men and women who serve. To see someone return is a joy for their family members.”

Harper said it was orchestrated in secret by staff to ensure the children were completely surprised.

“He was able to dress up in a Bearcat uniform,” Harper said. “The kids thought it was a Bearcat running around on Valentine’s Day. It was a nice surprise instead.”

Brannan had been deployed for the past seven months. A 20-year veteran, Brannan has been away from his family quite a bit over the years.

“Moments like this bring tears to your eyes,” Harper said. “Every time you know those children’s day was about to be made because of the excitement they are about to go through, it makes you proud to do what we are doing. It makes us thankful for all the soldiers who do what they do.”