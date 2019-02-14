Matthew Solak, 24, of Howe was sentenced this week to two years in prison and then eight years of deferred adjudication on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As part of a plea deal, the state dismissed six counts of intoxicated assault with serious bodily injury.

Court records show the charges stem from an incident that happened in June 30, 2017 on F.M. 120 West at the St. John’s Episcopal Church. A police report shows Pottsboro officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck there and arrived to find a number of people injured, including Solak who was driving a truck that struck a minivan in a head-on collision.

In December, Solak pleaded guilty to seven of the 13 charges he faced as a result of the wreck.

In court Thursday, Solak asked the judge to allow him to serve his time in a type of jail called Safe P, which includes substance abuse treatment in a locked down facility. He also asked that he be allowed to serve out his parole in Maryland with his family rather than in Texas.

Judge Brian Gary listened to testimony from Solak, his counselor and the woman who was most seriously injured in the wreck before giving Solak a choice between eight years in prison or the two years in prison followed by deferred adjudication and restitution.

Solak said he wanted treatment. In fact, he said he has wanted it for some time. Solak said he was a sergeant in the U.S. Army a few years ago but his teenage problem with alcohol returned and got him into trouble. He was stationed in Korea when his wife left him, and he said he turned to drinking to dull the pain.

Solak said he was still doing that when he got back to the states and on June 30, 2017 when Amy Gowans, her sister-in-law and several children left Pottsboro to visit with her nephew who was working his first job at Braum’s that summer.

Gowans said they had a lovely visit at Braum’s and were on their way back on F.M. 120 when she heard her sister-in-law, who was driving exclaim, “Oh My God.” Gowans said she looked up and saw a vehicle coming at them. The sister-in-law tried to evade the vehicle but Solak made the same corrective action and the two vehicles collided.

She said she remembers about two seconds of blackout and silence and then all of the airbags went off. She could hear kids crying and smoke was coming out from under the hood. She said the children and her sister-in-law were able to get out of the vehicle but she couldn’t.

“I was stuck,” she said, adding she remembered wondering why she couldn’t move.

Gowans said she could see the ground from where she was perched but couldn’t figure out why she couldn’t move. She said the children in the car were all treated first and then Solak and then her. When she arrived at Texoma Medical Center, she said, she was told her femur was broken. It turned out, she said, it had been crushed and broken in more than one place.

A number of times during her testimony and victim impact statement, Gowans said she almost died on the day of the wreck. She said her way of life and the way of life that she and her family were used to living did die. Her children, she said, are afraid now because they know what it is like to almost lose their mother. Her husband has had to take time away from a career he loved to become her caretaker and her in-laws were stressed by having to watch her go through such pain.

She said a year after the wreck, she was given the choice to just ignore the limp she had because one leg was shorter than the other after all of the recovery effort she had put into it or to have her leg broken again to correct the problem. She picked the surgery even though it meant more pain.

Gowans said everything she went through will stay with her the rest of her life so she thought Solak should spend some time in prison for what he caused her to live through.