Denison Police

Failure to signal turn — An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 13 for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of West Crawford. The male driver was arrested for failure to signal intent to turn with required distance.

Theft — A male victim stated Feb. 6 that an unknown suspect(s) took his cellphone while he was taking a shower in the 800 block of West Main.

Possession — An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 7 for a traffic violation at Woodlawn and Bullock. The female driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Robbery/possession/warrant — A female victim stated Feb. 7 she was meeting some individuals in the parking lot of a local business to purchase an iphone. While there, a male suspect used physical force to move her and then reached into her vehicle and removed cash. The suspect was located at a location nearby and arrested for robbery, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding Grayson County warrant.

Counterfeit currency — A complainant stated Feb. 7 two females entered a store in the 800 block of West Crawford and purchased lottery tickets with counterfeit money. The investigation will continue.

Theft — A store employee stated Feb. 7 an unidentified male entered the store in the 100 block of Hwy. 69 East. The suspect stuffed a shirt in his pants and walked out without paying.

Assault — A female victim stated Feb. 7 she and her boyfriend got into an altercation over her wanting to end their relationship. She said he slapped her in the face and she slapped him back, and then he left the scene. He returned a few hours later while officers were still on the scene. The male suspect was arrested for public intoxication. A completed case will be sent to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Burglary of a habitation — A male victim stated Feb. 8 an unknown suspect(s) entered his residence in the 900 block of West Heron and took a handgun, shotgun, spoons and jewelry.

Outstanding warrant/failure to identify — An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 8 for a traffic violation at U.S. Hwy. 75 and State Hwy. 91. The male driver was arrested for an outstanding Grayson County warrant and failure to identify/false information.

Unlawful disclosure visual material — A male complainant stated Feb. 9 his social media account was hacked into by his estranged wife and that compromising photos of another female the complainant knows were posted on his account. The complainant was unable to log into his account because his password was changed. The investigation will continue.

Motor vehicle crash/multiple charges — Officers responded Feb. 9 to a motor vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Texoma Parkway. The male driver was intoxicated and refused to take any field sobriety tests. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, obstruction/retaliation (threatening to kill an officer), assault on a public servant (three counts, two police officers and one medical staff), resisting arrest/search/transport and accident causing over $200 damage.

Outstanding warrant/failure to identify — An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 9 for a traffic violation in the 500 block of North Tone. The male driver was arrested for an outstanding Grayson County warrant, failure to identify/fugitive from justice and tampering with evidence.

Criminal mischief — A complainant stated Feb. 11 that two tires on a visitor’s vehicle were slashed in the parking lot of a hospital in the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 75. Officers are following up on leads.

Stolen vehicle — A female complainant reported Feb. 12 that a 1999 Dodge pickup was taken from her residence in the 600 block of West Acheson. The vehicle was located by an officer on patrol while in the 3800 block of Texoma Parkway. No suspect has been identified as of yet. Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Denison Police Department.

Stolen vehicle — A female complainant reported Feb. 13 an unknown suspect(s) stole her 1998 Toyota Avalon, white in color, from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the 2800 block of West Crawford. The vehicle had a temporary Texas license tag of 1776735D. It was unlocked at the time of the theft.

Sherman Police

Theft of property — A male made telephone contact Feb. 6 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. He stated a male entered a business in the 3900 block of North U.S. Hwy. 75 and stole property. The property was valued at $204.98. A report for theft of property from $100-$750 was generated.

Aggravated robbery — Officers were dispatched Feb. 6 to a store in the 1300 block of North Grand in reference to a robbery. A female entered the store and stole money from the cash register. She displayed a knife during the theft. A male was with her and was believed to be her associate. Nobody was injured during the robbery. An offense report was generated.