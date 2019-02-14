Denison Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer last week.

The department released a composite sketch of the man Thursday morning, exactly one week after he reportedly pulled a female driver over in the 1300-1400 block of Woodlawn Drive. In a previous interview with the Herald Democrat, Lt. Mike Eppler said the woman told police she was pulled over by a dark-colored SUV with a flashing light and was then approached by the man.

“The guy did not have a gun or a badge and did not identify himself,” Eppler said. “He wanted her to get out of the vehicle because he said she was speeding and he asked to see her ID.”

Eppler said the woman became suspicious of the man and drove away. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s, with a skinny build, short brown hair and of average height. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a blue button-up shirt.

Eppler said impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious crime and said those who believe they’ve been pulled over under suspicious circumstances should call 911 or drive to a populated area.

“If you’re not sure whether it’s a real police officer, you can call 911 and dispatch can check to see if it’s an officer, even one from a different agency,” Eppler said. “If you don’t have a cellphone in the car, drive to your local law enforcement agency or pull over somewhere where there are a lot of other people around.”

Those able to identify the suspect and those with knowledge of the incident are asked to call Det. John Watt of the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422, extension 2323.