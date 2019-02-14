One of the men charged in the death of a Denison business man pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Thursday.

Timothy Lee Barnum has been charged with murder in Robert Allen’s death on Halloween 2017. Barnum was arrested on the murder charge in November of this year, as was Tyrone Dewayne Sommers.

Authorities responded to Allen Plumbing off Eisenhower Parkway on Oct. 31, 2017, after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting shots fired inside the family business. Officers arrived and found Allen, 55, deceased. Investigators have released few details regarding the investigation, including a possible motive and what led to the eventual breaks in the case, but the Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled Allen’s death a homicide.

Barnum is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Tim Haney.