Star lovers will have the opportunity to attend a star party at Austin College on Friday from 8-9:30 p.m. at the IDEA Center.

The Adam’s Observatory will host the general public for an evening of star gazing through the school’s powerful telescope that sits atop the facility on campus. The telescope is used by students as an education tool as they work on a research project in conjunction with NASA.

Observatory Director and Physics Department chair David Baker said the star party is open to the public and will provide several activities for all to enjoy. He said the telescope isn’t useful if it gets cloudy so normally the star party would be canceled if the weather didn’t cooperate. This year he said they are going to proceed with other activities regardless of what the weather does.

“We have added a number of activities for kids of all ages,” Baker said. “Rain or shine, you will be able to gain a new perspective of our amazing universe.”

The observatory can accommodate about 15 or so people at a time. The school tends to bring people in groups of about 10 or so.

“In our busy lives, we pay less attention to the sky than generations before us,” Baker said. “One thing a visitor who comes out Friday night will be able to do is relax a little bit and look at things they normally just take for granted. Looking at the night sky and wondering about our place in the universe.”

The telescope will point toward Orion’s Nebula, a giant gas cloud where new stars are forming, Baker said. Weather conditions permitting, the Moon and Mars may be visible from the small telescopes that will be available on the nearby College Green.

“With this telescope itself we’re going to be looking at an object you can actually see with your naked eye,” Baker said. “It will take on a whole new meaning. It is a completely different experience than what you see with the naked eye, it’s going to change your perspective on the night sky.”

Guests will be taken up to the observatory in groups of 10-15 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The IDEA Center is located at 1108 E. Richards Street., and parking is available nearby. More telescopes will be available on the roof and lawn. Other cosmic-themed activities will take place in the IDEA Center. Students and faculty will be on hand to assist and provide details about the night’s featured objects.