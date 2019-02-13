The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office celebrated a number of its current and incoming employees Wednesday with a swearing-in ceremony, promotions, and annual awards.

The celebration was held at the agency’s headquarters in Sherman and attended by fellow law enforcement officers, elected officials and family members.

“We’re highlighting the good things that happen around here,” Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt said. “In law enforcement, that doesn’t always happen. We have to come together every now and then and let our folks know we appreciate the job they’re doing and we’re excited that they’ve joined us.”

Revisiting 2018, the Sheriff’s Office announced its chosen employees of the year. Deputy Shane Rodriguez was named Deputy of the Year. Officer Debbie Haskins was named Detention Officer of the Year. Ivon Wood was named Dispatcher of the Year and Teena Hocker was named Civilian of the Year.

Deputy Rodriguez was recognized for his positive attitude and leadership after he and several other deputies were pulled off patrol and reassigned to the county detention center amid a shortage of officers in the facility.

“A lot of people said it was a tough situation to have to go back over there, but I really enjoyed my time back in there,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone was really grateful for those of us who went over to help. But they were also accepting and they certainly helped me.”

Administrators also recognized employees for their work in the final quarter of 2018. Sgt. Jeremy Dunn was named Deputy of the Quarter. Melissa Townsend was named Dispatcher of the Quarter. Kathy Aaron was named Civilian of the Quarter and Officer Debbie Haskins was recognized again, but this time as Detention Officer of the Quarter.

“I just love my job,” Haskins said.

Two GCSO deputies were also moved up the ladder Wednesday for their good work. Dawn Goshorn was promoted to the rank of sergeant and Max Moore was promoted to the rank of corporal.

And finally, the Sheriff’s Office welcomed Christopher Nash as the agency’s newest deputy. Nash was sworn in by the Justice of the Peace Rita Noel and was minted with a badge pinned to his jacket jointly by his young son, Logan, and Sheriff Watt.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work for a great organization,” Nash said. “I’m truly blessed to be here.”