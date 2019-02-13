A former Van Alstyne youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2015 and 2016 pleaded guilty to the charges he faced in the 397th state district court Wednesday morning.

Timothy Urban, 52, faced six felony sex charges, including sexual assault of a child and inducing sexual performance by a child, after investigators say he repeatedly engaged in sex acts with a 16-year-old girl who attended the First United Methodist Church in Van Alstyne, where he served as the church’s youth director. He now faces 12 years in prison.

Urban was represented at the plea by Sherman attorney Bob Jarvis.

Urban was arrested in August after authorities were contacted by the victim and investigators compiled hundreds of text messages and videos which detailed her exchanges with the youth director. The messages included photos of Urban’s genitals and videos which showed him masturbating. Urban apologized to the teen in text messages she sent after the investigation began, and said he never meant to hurt her. The victim told authorities the sex acts were usually performed in a vehicle or at the church.

A sentencing date for Urban has yet to be set.

Herald Democrat writer Andrew Smith contributed to this report