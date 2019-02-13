Several local schools received a boost in their science educations with donations from Douglass Distributing as part of the Exxon Mobil Education Alliance program.

Douglass Distributing donated a total of $9,000 to more than a dozen area schools with $500 contributions to each school selected. The money was donated by individual convenience stores in close proximity to the respective campuses.

Sherman Independent School District Director of Communications Kimberly Simpson said the schools were honored to receive the contributions.

“We are thankful for businesses that find it important to invest in our schools,” Simpson said.

She added the donations will go toward math and science programs at each campus.

The letters that notified the schools read “Exxon Mobil has a long history of supporting educational programs, like Educational Alliance, that focus on improvements in math and science from pre-school to higher education. We believe it is fundamentally important to encourage the next generation to pursue studies and careers involved in these fields.”

In Sherman, Lone Star Food Store No. 11 donated to Fairview Elementary School, Lone Star No. 5 donated to Piner Middle School, Lone Star No. 4 donated to Dillingham Intermediate School, Sunshine No. 5 donated to Sory Elementary School, Lone Star No. 50 donated to Sherman High School and Sunshine Foods No. 3 donated to Crutchfield Elementary School.

In Denison, Lone Star No. 10 donated to Mayes Elementary School, JR’s Exxon donated to Hyde Park Elementary School, Sunshine No. 4 donated to B. McDaniel Middle School, Sunshine Grocery donated to Lamar Elementary School, Lone Star No. 34 donated to Scott Middle School and Lone Star No. 90 donated to Denison High School.

Around the area, the Country Store in Denison donated to Pottsboro High School, Lone Star No. 48 donated to Bells Elementary School, Sandusky Store donated to Whitesboro Intermediate School, One Star Food donated to Tom Bean High School, Lone Star No. 67 donated to Partin Elementary School in Van Alstyne and Harlow’s 121 donated to Melissa High School.