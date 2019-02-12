A Sherman man is facing a host of criminal charges after Denison Police say he drunkenly crashed his car over the weekend and then assaulted multiple police officers and medical staff.

David Ladouceur, 38, was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting a public servant, as well as driving while intoxicated, accident causing damage to a vehicle, resisting arrest, and obstruction and retaliation. Lt. Mike Eppler said Denison Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Texoma Parkway last Saturday night, where officers found Ladouceur exhibiting signs of intoxication.

“Witnesses said that he had been driving at a high rate of speed and caused the crash,” Eppler said Tuesday. “He was uncooperative with officers at the scene and would not submit to field sobriety testing.”

Eppler said no one was injured in the initial crash, but Ladouceur was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated and taken to Texoma Medical Center for a blood test.

“He was very uncooperative with that as well,” Eppler said. “He was making statements like ‘You’re going to have to fight me, if you want to get my blood.’”

The Denison Police lieutenant said Ladouceur also threatened to kill one of the officers and was subsequently charged with obstruction and retaliation. But Eppler said the man’s threats eventually turned physical and he struck three people with closed fists.

“He wound up assaulting a couple of our officers there in the emergency room at TMC,” Eppler said. “One of the nurses was also hit, also assaulted.”

It was unclear whether the either of the officers or the nurse sustained any injuries in the incident. A search of Grayson County’s online jail records listed no bond information for Ladouceur and it was unclear whether he had appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter.

Eppler encouraged members of the public to never drink and drive and to always follow the lawful commands of police officers.