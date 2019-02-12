Dillingham Intermediate School recently received $500 from Douglass Distributing’s Lone Star Food Store No. 4 as part of the Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance program.

Principal Pam Voss said the school intends to use the money to bolster its science program.

“Our students will benefit from this money as we will focus on activities, experiences and materials to promote science to our students,” Voss said.

The school was notified it had received the grant via a letter sent from the Exxon Mobile Education Alliance Program.

The letter read “Exxon Mobil has a long history of supporting educational programs, like Educational Alliance, that focus on improvements in math and science from pre-school to higher education. We believe it is fundamentally important to encourage the next generation to pursue studies and careers involved in these fields.”