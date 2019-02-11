Editor’s note: This article has been updated with comments from Grayson County Sheriff Capt. Sarah Bigham.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who escaped from a low-risk detention facility Sunday night was recaptured after leading law enforcement on a three hour-long search.

In an emailed press release, the agency said, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Andrew Pruitt, 23, escaped from the county’s Low-Risk Detention Center, near North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field in Denison. Capt. Sarah Bigham said it wasn’t immediately clear Monday morning how Pruitt managed to escape but that he had been jailed in January for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, failure to appear in court, failure to identify fugitive status and for four drug charges, including one felony.

“He was able to go over one of the exterior fences,” Bigham said. “They’re still looking into how he was able to get outside.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and established a containment perimeter, Bigham said. Pruitt was located at approximately 10:30 p.m. and taken into custody near the intersection of Plainview Road and Pumping Jack Road.

“We were able to get the perimeter up fairly quickly and that allowed us to control where he could and couldn’t go,” Bigham said.

Police officers from Denison, Pottsboro, Gunter, Southmayd and Grayson College all provided assistance. Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Corrections K-9 tracking team also participated in the search.

Pruitt remains in the Grayson County Jail in Sherman and has been additionally charged with escaping a correctional facility.

“He won’t be housed at the Low-Risk Detention Center anymore,” Bigham said.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation by GCSO.

“They’re investigating to figure out what happened, why he was able to escape and how we prevent it in the future,” Bigham said. “That’s what we do in any of these kind of situations.”