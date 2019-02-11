Austin College’s Robbie Kubela Rogers Lake campus is temporarily closed for repairs to some of its facilities. The campus is scheduled to reopen in time for Spring Break to start March 11.

The lake campus is available to students, faculty, staff and alumni of Austin College for recreational activities, retreats, meetings and camping.

It is typically closed for certain holidays and the weekend school starts. Facilities are provided as-is with no heat or water.

Austin College Director of Public Affairs Lynn Womble said in a text message the facilities were closed for repairs and maintenance due to weather issues and reiterated the facilities would be open by spring break.