Though weather could affect the Texas Department of Transportation’s road improvement schedule for the coming week, the transportation department has announced its construction plans.

Motorists can expect delays, barricades and road closures as they are traveling through work zones. Also, drivers are advised to be aware of all signs, barricades, traffic controls and their speed as they approach work zones.

Grayson County

On FM 691, from Loy Lake Road to U.S. Highway 75, watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers begin construction on widening FM 691 to an ultimate five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 with FM 131 or Loy Lake Road will be temporarily converted to a four-way stop at the beginning of the project and will become a signalized intersection at the conclusion of construction.

On FM 1417, from FM 691 to U.S. Highway 82, watch for traffic shifts and slow moving vehicles as workers widen the roadway from FM 691 to Highway 82.

On the Hwy. 75 ramp reversal in Denison, be aware for work on the southbound Hwy. 75 main lanes and frontage road between FM 120 and Crawford Street. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts as crews work on constructing the retaining walls and new on-ramp for this project. The southbound Hwy. 75 exit ramp for Crawford Street is closed and traffic wishing to use this exit should use the FM 120 or the Morton Street exit.

On the Hwy. 75 ramp reversal in Sherman, the northbound U.S. Hwy. 75 main lanes and frontage road between Choctaw Creek and FM 1417 will see construction. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the main lanes and a left lane closure on the frontage road as crews work on constructing the new exit and entrance ramps. The existing ramps will remain open during construction of the new ones.

On Hwy. 75, there will be a full-depth concrete repair. Crews will be working on Hwy. 75 — weather permitting — each week from Sunday night through Thursday night. Lane closures will be present during the nighttime only in order for crews to replace failed concrete locations. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

On Hwy. 75, crews will be picking up debris from the Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile operations as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the daytime.

On Hwy. 82 and U.S. Highway 69, expect construction crews on FM 131 to FM 1897 on Hwy. 82 and from State Highway 56 to Hwy. 75 on Hwy. 69. Watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

Fannin County

On State Highway 11 in Grayson and Fannin counties, work will be done from Hwy. 69 to Hwy. 121. Watch for traffic shifts and occasional one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

Watch for shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as crews work in Honey Grove to install new sidewalks and curb ramps along Hwy. 56 and FM 100. Crews are also working in Bonham on State Highway 78 installing sidewalks and curb ramps.

On Hwy. 82 from State Highway 121 to the Lamar County Line, watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening Hwy. 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided section. Watch for lane closures on State Highway 78 and Hwy. 121 as crews work to construct the new westbound Hwy. 82 bridge overpasses.

On FM 1752 from Hwy. 82 to FM 898, watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

On FM 816 and Recreation Road 3 from the Fannin and Hunt county lines to Hwy. 78 on FM 816 and from FM 273 eastward for two miles on Rec. Road 3 south of Lake Bonham, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments on fixed objects.

On Control Road 2275, Coffee Mill Creek will be closed to traffic as crews work to replace the bridge.