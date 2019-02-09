A 41-year-old Sherman man was indicted this week over a stabbing incident at the local movie theater back in July.

Bryan Morrison was indicted on one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon this week. The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.

Previously published reports show that Morrison was arrested at his home a few days after the incident at the movie theater.

That incident occurred on a Friday night as movie goers were settling down to watch the 7:30 p.m. showing of the latest installment of “The Purge” series, an R-rated film franchise about one night in which all crime is legalized on an island as a social experiment.

“It turns out the suspect had initiated a fight with another patron in the theater over a seating arrangement,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said in a release at that time. “In the fight that ensued, the suspect stabbed the victim.”

Mullen said the victim was stabbed once in the lower abdomen and sustained injuries that were not life threatening. While a Sherman Police officer was stationed at the theater at the time of the stabbing, Mullen said the suspect fled the theater before he could be taken into custody. Mullen said, initially, investigators had only a physical description of the suspect to work with, but were eventually able to identify the man.

The following people were also indicted:

Trever Gray, 29, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Nicholas Glenn, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jason Keown, 33, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Raymond Fuentes, 44, of Kaufman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Zachary Nelson, 26, of Gordonville — two counts of burglary of a habitation;

Michael Vincent, 33, of Pottsboro — assault family violence family member impede breath;

Robert Cogburn, 53, of Denison — driving while intoxicated third or more;

Craig Anderson, 39, of Sherman — tamper with evidence, possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kassidy May, 18, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Clarence Hall, 43, of Denison — driving while intoxicated third or more;

David Collins, 35, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated third or more;

Heaven McClaine, 19, of McKinney — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse;

Ryan Trevino, 28, of Whitesboro — assault family member;

Austin Elvington, 18, of Whitesboro —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Matthew Noell, 50, of Whitewright — driving while intoxicated third or more;

Frank Martin, 53, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Lucas Martin, 27, of Denison — assault family violence;

Melanie Denson, 36, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth); and tamper with evidence;

Christopher Clark, 38, of Calera, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Allen Reese, Jr., 33, of Achille, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth), burglary of a building and forgery of a financial instrument;

Steven Weatherread II, 25, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Remilekum Adeola, 27, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Daniel Gonzalez, 39, of Pottsboro — burglary of a building;

Rachel Ramon, 26, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — abandon or endanger a child and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Don Dodson Jr., 24, of Denison — continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child;

Craig Anderson, 39, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;

Stacie Kenworthy, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of prohibited property in a correctional facility;

Kitty Hernriquez-Russell, 29, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

James Stanley III, 30, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Christopher Stout, 32, of Sherman — assault causing physical evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Christopher Rushing, 32, of Ector — theft of property with previous conviction;

Ivan Clark, 20, of Hendrix, Oklahoma — two counts of burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building;

Isaiah Wilson, 18, of Sherman — two counts of burglary of a habitation and one of burglary of a building;

Curtis Monroe, 42, of Sherman — assault family member with previous convictions;

Thomas Lee, 53, of Sherman — two counts of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions;

Stephen Cox, 66, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Alexander Robertson Powers, 26, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

David Collins, 36, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated third or more;

Jordan Steele, 28, of Sherman — two counts of assault impede breathing with previous conviction and assault family violence;

William Sample, 21, of Perrin — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family member;

Francisco Guzman, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tamera Jackson, 30, of Sherman — credit card abuse;

Herman Galdamez-Villeda, 30, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated third or more;

Dequave Dacosta, 27, of Sherman — injury to a child or elder and assault family member impede breathing.