Just in time for one of the most important dining-out evenings of the year, Valentine’s Day, the Grayson County Health Department inspected a number local eateries.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

All of those listed in this report received a grade of at least a “B” or higher, probably ensuring there was lots of love to spread for the staff from the front house to the dishwashers.

Establishments that received a “B” grade include:

Jalapeno’s, 946 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., in Van Alstyne;

Lucky Stop, 1621 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Lucky Stop, 429 N. Sam Rayburn Frwy., in Sherman;

Jalapeno Tree in Denison, 3520 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Stepping Stones Learning Center, 1510 Baker Rd., in Sherman;

Maraichi’s, 1909 Texoma Pkwy No. 103, in Sherman;

Pecan Point, 1011 E. Pecan Grove Rd., in Sherman;

Tokyo Hibachi & Sushi, 2916 Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Beth Marie’s Ice Cream, 2121 N. FM 1417, suite D, in Sherman;:

La Cima Authentic Mexican Grill & Cantina, 21 FM 3556, in Van Alstyne;

Pizza Hut, 2020 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Danni’s New Orleans & More Eatery, 1417 W. Houston, in Sherman;

Establishments that received an “A” grade include:

Diamond Food Market, 238 S Preston St., in Van Alstyne;

Stillwaters Farm, 400 Majors, in Van Alstyne;

Healing Springs Ranch, 100 S. Texas St., in Tioga;

Triangle 66, 401 N. Hwy. 377, in Tioga;

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 875 Northcreek, in Sherman;

Asian Cuisine, 938 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., in Van Alstyne;

Braum’s Ice Cream, 710 N. Hwy. 75, in Denison;

Chicken Express, 1824 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman;

Chik-Fil-A, 3500 U.S. Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

Donut Chef, 388 N. Waco, in Van Alstyne;

Meals On Wheels/Van Alstyne Center, 148 S. Main St., in Van Alstyne;

Sage Café, 210 W. Houston St., in Sherman;

Sonic Drive In, 1820 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Cherry Asian Market, 223 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Houston Elementary School, 1100 W. Morgan Street, in Denison;

Hyde Park Elementary, 1701 Hyde Park Ave., in Denison;

Lamar Elementary School, 1000 S. Fifth Ave., in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 1007 North Travis, in Sherman;

Wingstop 2/4/2019 a 4001 N. U.S. Hwy. 75, No. 100, in Sherman;

Terrell Elementary School, 230 W. MLK St., in Denison:

Anchor Up Club, Highport Road, in Pottsboro:

Pop Around The Corner, 501 W. Main, in Denison;

Sonic Drive In, 3325 Hwy. 120 West, in Denison:

The Frosted Shoppe, 1226 S. Austin Ave., in Denison:

Almost Grandma’s Childcare, 1531 S. Waco St., in Van Alstyne

Almost Grandma’s Childcare North Campus, 549 Miller Ln., in Van Alstyne;

Crazy Burritos, 1834 Texoma Pkwy, suite 200, in Sherman;

Mayes Elementary School, 201 Jennie Ln., in Denison:

Fine BBQ, 1743 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Grayson Institute of Learning, 150 Fellowship Ln., in Sherman;

Jack & Jen Child Care Center, 123 S. McKown Ave., in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 4411 Hwy. 75 North, in Denison:

Red River Café@Lone Star, 4411 Hwy. 75 North, in Denison:

Tanglewood Resort 19th Hole, 290 Tanglewood Circle, in Pottsboro;

Dollar General, 122 E. Hwy. 69, in Denison;

Golden Chick-Whitesboro, 1022 Hwy. 377 North, in Whitesboro;

Kroger Food Store, 1820 Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Kroger Food Store Bakery, 1820 Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Kroger Food Store Deli, 1820 Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Kroger Food Store Meat Market, 1820 Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Kroger Food Store Produce, 1820 Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Poor Boy 377 Café, 10041 U.S. Hwy. 377, in Collinsville;

The School Zone Academy, 105 Doyle St., in Howe;

Up Town Kids Childcare, 498 Spence Rd., in Van Alstyne;

Wee School/FUMC, 303 S. Preston Street, in Van Alstyne;

Crawford Street Place, 4318 W. Crawford St., in Denison:

Dunlap’s 10K BBQ and Fish, 901 S. Maurice Ave., in Denison:

Whitewright Elem/Middle School, 305 Highland, in Whitewright;

Whitewright High School Cafeteria, 304 Echols Lane, in Whitewright:

Best Western Texoma Hotel & Suites, 810 N. U.S. Hwy. 75, in Denison:

Dollar General, 1821 S. FM 1417, in Sherman;

Dollar General, 220 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Dollar General, 1704 Hwy. 1417 North, in Sherman;

Sonic Drive In Town Center, 3400 U.S. Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

Southern Maid Donuts, 7319 Hwy. 691, in Denison:

Grayson College Culinary Arts, 6101 Grayson Dr., in Denison:

Lone Star Food Store, a 529 W. Lamar St in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 2121 N. Hwy. 1417, in Sherman;

Salvation Army, 5700 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Subway, 2114 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Taco Bell, 1800 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Taco Bell/KFC, 4214 U.S. Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

Collinsville ISD Elementary School, 502 Pecan Street, in Collinsville;

Collinsville ISD High School, 202 N. Broadway, in Collinsville;

JJ’S Fresh Café@ in Denison, 3714 N. Hwy. 91, in Denison:

Tioga Elem & Middle School, 405 North Florence, in Tioga;

Tioga High School, 855 McKnight, in Tioga;

S & S Elementary School, 4217 Elementary Drive, in Southmayd;

S & S High School, 404 Main St., in Sadler;

S & S Middle School, 200 Ram Drive, in Sadler;

Whitesboro High School, 1 Bearcat Drive, in Whitesboro;

Lone Star Food Store, 3315 FM 120, in Denison:

Taco Bell, 3420 W. FM 120, in Denison:

Children’s Tree Learning Ctr, 2532 Hwy. 82 East, in Whitesboro;

Cowboy Club, 15027 U.S. Hwy. 75, in Van Alstyne;

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, 2124 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Whitesboro Hayes Primary School, 117 4th Street, in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Intermediate School, 211 N. College St., in Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Middle School, 600 W. Fourth St., in Whitesboro;

Dollar General, 1706 E. Lamar St., in Sherman;

Family Dollar Store, 1617 E. Lamar, in Sherman;

Patsy’s Café, 80841 Hwy. 289 North, in Pottsboro;

Perrin Learning Center, 81 Vanderburg Dr., in Denison:

Taco Bueno Restaurants, 2204 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Taco Cabana, 3721 Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

Whataburger, 1001 Hwy. 82 East, in Whitesboro;

Pottsboro Elementary School, 101 Hwy. 120 East, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro High School, 901 Highway 120, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro Middle School, 101 Hwy. 120, in Pottsboro.