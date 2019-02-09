Family is the bedrock of most communities, but it can mean different things to different people. To some, it is the folks one is born to while to others, it can be the people one gathers around one’s self.

One other definition of a family could be the people who open their homes and hearts to children in need of love and support. If that definition strikes a chord in your heart, you might want to attend the education and information seminar about foster care being held from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 16, at the Grace United Methodist Church, 2800 Canyon Creek Drive in Sherman.

Special guests at the seminar will include Grayson County district court judges James Fallon, Brian Gary and Larry Phillips, along with Fannin County District Judge Lauri Blake.

Child care and light refreshments will be provided.