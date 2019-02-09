Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — An officer stopped a vehicle Jan. 29 for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Texoma Parkway. The male driver of the vehicle exhibited multiple signs of intoxication. He was found to be intoxicated and to have had two previous convictions of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more and a report was generated.

Assault — Officers responded Jan. 30 to a disturbance in the 400 block of East U.S. Hwy. 82. Upon arrival, they learned a male and his girlfriend had engaged in an argument, with one assaulting the other by offensive contact. A report for assault by contact/family member was generated.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant made telephone contact Jan. 30 with the public safety administrator. He reported an unknown suspect(s) damaged his vehicle while it was parked at his residence in the 2000 block of Bois D’Arc Drive. A report for criminal mischief from $100-$750 was filed.

Found property — A female reporting party made contact Jan. 30 with the public safety administrator in the police department lobby. She reported finding someone’s property in a ditch near the mailbox at her residence in the 2900 block of East Lamar. A report for found property was generated.

Failure to ID/fugitive — An officer initiated a traffic stop Jan. 30 in the 400 block of West Pecan. During the stop, a male passenger in the vehicle intentionally provided the officer with a fake identity. The suspect’s real name was revealed, showing that multiple warrants were out for his arrest. He was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive and for several warrants. An offense report was filed.

Driving while intoxicated — A traffic stop was conducted Jan. 31 in the 2000 block of Independence Drive. The male driver was suspected of being intoxicated and an investigation was conducted. It was determined that the driver was intoxicated, resulting in his arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Possession — An officer conducted a traffic stop Jan. 31 in the 4100 block of North Travis. A probable cause search was conducted and narcotics were located. The narcotics were collected as evidence, and the driver was released. A report was taken.

Assault — An officer responded Feb. 4 to the call of a disturbance in the 300 block of North Heritage Parkway. The investigation that followed revealed a fight between a dating couple had occurred. A report for assault causing bodily injury/family violence was generated.

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact Feb. 4 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. She stated an employee from a business in the 300 block of East U.S. Highway 82 stole money from the business.

Credit/debit card abuse — A female reporting party made contact Feb. 4 with the public safety administrator in the police department lobby. She stated an unknown suspect(s) stole her credit card from the 1700 block of Alpine Drive and made 20-25 unauthorized transactions. A report for credit/debit card abuse was generated for credit/debit card abuse.

Driving while intoxicated —An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 5 for failure to signal a lane change in the 3200 block of Texoma Parkway. The male driver exhibited signs of intoxication. An investigation was conducted, and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. A report for the offense was generated.

Criminal mischief — A female complainant made telephone contact Feb. 5 with the public safety administrator. She stated an unknown suspect(s) attempted to break into her residence in the 700 block of East Orange. A report for criminal mischief from $100-$750 was generated.

Theft — An officer responded Feb. 5 to a male victim in the police department lobby. The victim reported making a purchase Feb. 4 at a business in the 1800 block of Loy Lake Road, and then misplacing his wallet. The victim’s wallet was located the following day but items were missing from the wallet. A report was completed for theft for under $100.

Possession — An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 5 for a traffic violation in the 800 block of East Lamar. The female driver was identified and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Marijuana was found in the vehicle, and the driver was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Denison Police

911 hang-up — Officers responded Feb. 6 to a hang up call in the 1600 block of South Austin. The establishment’s manager reported telling two tenants to leave the property for lack of payment. When told to leave, the individuals got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. A completed case will be sent to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Disturbance — Officers were dispatched Feb. 6 to the call of a disturbance in the 100 block of East Heron. A female victim stated she and her husband got into a verbal argument inside a vehicle and he started punching her in the arm. The suspect could not be located. A case will be presented to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.