Sherman Police charged and jailed Tiffany Council and Lavita Gant Friday for the aggravated robbery of the OneStop convenience store earlier this week.

In an emailed press release, the department said officers and detectives had determined Council and Gant conspired together to rob the store and both were charged and jailed at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office jail.

The press release also stated the man pictured in the surveillance photo that was released was also identified, but it was determined he had no criminal involvement in the robbery.

In the initial press release on the robbery, the department said a female suspect pulled out a knife and took money from the cash register drawer before leaving the area. No injuries were reported and Sherman Police said the suspects made off with less than $300.