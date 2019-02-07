Denison Police said two people were arrested Thursday after they reportedly tried to steal a man’s dog, dragged the man behind their vehicle and shot at him.

Kameron Odell, 17, of Denison was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting at the man, as well unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. Samuel Walker, 19, also of Denison, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for his alleged role as the driver. Walker was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. and happened in full view of a Denison Police officer who was driving through the area in an unmarked car. Eppler said he did not immediately know where the officer was when he encountered the scene, but believed that an initial altercation between the occupants and the man dragged began on Shepherd Street.

“We had an officer that happened to see a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner and a guy hanging on to the trunk of the vehicle, with his feet being dragged behind him,” Eppler said.

Eppler said he believed the man was ultimately thrown from the vehicle and sustained injuries that did not appear life threatening. The man was taken to Texoma Medical Center for treatment, but told responding officers that the three people in the vehicle had tried to steal his pet.

“According to the person that was being drug on the trunk, the people in the car tried to steal his dog,” Eppler said. “That’s how it began.”

It was unclear whether the man’s dog was taken in the incident.

Officers located the suspects’ vehicle in the 2400 block of South College Street a short time later. Eppler said, to his knowledge, one of the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but both Odell and Walker were ultimately apprehended and arrested. Eppler said a male juvenile was also in the car during the incident, but was not arrested or charged. Booking photos for Odell and Walker were not immediately available Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation.