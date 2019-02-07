Sherman Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station convenience store Wednesday night.

In an emailed press release, the department said at approximately 10:25 p.m. Wednesday the male and female suspect entered the One Stop convenience store, located in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue and approached the counter to purchase alcohol.

“During the transaction, the female suspect pulled out a knife and took money from the cash register drawer,” the release stated. “After the robbery, both suspects left the area.”

No injuries were reported and Sherman Police said the suspects made off with less than $300.

The suspects are described only as a black male and black female. Sherman Police described the suspects’ vehicle as a red, four-door passenger car, though it was unclear whether the pair used that vehicle to flee the scene Wednesday night.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call Det. Kent Stoy of the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7346.