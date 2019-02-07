Following a stint of spring-like warmth earlier this week, the Texoma region saw considerably colder temperatures Thursday that are supposed to continue Friday and a bring a slight chance of rain, snow or sleet early Saturday morning.

After daytime highs climbed into the mid and upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers said the temperatures were somewhat atypical for early February, though they did not break historical highs.

“It doesn’t happen all that often, so we tend forget that we can get that warm,” Sellers said. “It’s been close, but we haven’t broken any records yet.”

After riding out rain and storm chances Wednesday night, Sellers said the cold front that made its way south from Canada arrived in the area Thursday with temperatures expected to get down to 22 degrees that evening.

Friday’s high temperature is expected to hover in the mid 40s under sunny skies and the overnight low is expected to drop to about 30 degrees. The slight chance of a wintery mix of weather for Friday evening was listed at 20 percent on the NWS website.

With sub freezing temperatures, Sellers encouraged members of the public to protect themselves from the cold conditions, as well as their pets, plants and pipes.

Forecasts point toward mostly-cloudy skies over the weekend. Sellers said temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s and 30s and the chance for rain will persist on Saturday and then get as high as a 70 percent chance on Sunday.

“The high is looking like it’ll be about 43 degrees on Saturday,” Sellers said. “The next chance of rain returns on Saturday night with a 30 percent chance. And by Sunday, it looks like there will still be some rain lingering around the area, but temperatures will remain in the mid 40s.”