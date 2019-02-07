Denison Police are encouraging members of the public to remain vigilant after a woman was pulled over Thursday morning and approached by a man who falsely presented himself as a law enforcement officer.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Woodlawn Drive. Eppler said the female driver was pulled over by an older-model, gray SUV with a single, flashing roof-top light. The male driver of the SUV approached the woman and reportedly stated that she had been stopped for a traffic violation.

“The guy did not have a gun or a badge and did not identify himself,” Eppler said. “He wanted her to get out of the vehicle because he said she was speeding and he asked to see her ID.”

Eppler said the woman quickly became suspicious and left the scene. The male driver did not follow and as of Thursday afternoon, had not been identified. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven, white male in his late 30s, with a skinny build, short brown hair and of average height. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and a blue button-up shirt.

Eppler said impersonating a peace officer is a serious crime and said those that believe they have been pulled over by an individual who is, should call 911 or drive to a populated area.

“If you’re not sure whether it’s a real police officer, you can call 911 and dispatch can check to see if it’s an officer, even one from a different agency,” Eppler said. “If you don’t have a cellphone in the car, drive to your local law enforcement agency or pull over somewhere where there are a lot of other people around.”

The incident remains under investigation.