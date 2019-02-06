Sherman Police said a 39-year-old woman was arrested for assault Monday night after she allegedly stabbed her significant other in the foot with a broken wine glass as he laid in bed.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said, shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the St. Vincent’s Village apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Odneal Street. Mullen said the suspect and the male victim lived together in an apartment and had reportedly engaged in an argument before the conflict escalated.

“During the incident, the suspect reportedly stabbed the male victim on the foot with a broken wine glass while he was laying in the bed,” Mullen said.

It was unclear what led to the altercation, but Mullen said the suspect was arrested and charged with family violence aggravated assault, with a deadly weapon, as well as methamphetamine possession.

“The use of drugs likely played a role in the whole scenario,” Mullen said.

“The Sherman Police sergeant encouraged members of the public to refrain from violence and to report any domestic disturbance which they believe may result in violence.

“Especially in apartment complexes, where people live in close proximity to one another, if they hear something going on, there’s no problem with calling police,” Mullen said. “We understand that people usually try to stay out of each other’s business but there’s nothing okay about family violence. It should be everyone’s responsibility to to take a part in preventing that.”