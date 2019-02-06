Bells Police said a Whitewright man placed under arrest Tuesday morning briefly escaped custody but was recaptured within a matter of hours.

In a social media post published by the city of Bells on Tuesday morning, Bells Police Chief Lee Culley said shortly after 4 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop against a vehicle in the 200 block of West Bells Boulevard. Culley said the officer pulled the vehicle over into the Exxon gas station parking lot and took the 24-year-old suspect into custody after finding multiple outstanding warrants in the man’s name. The man was reportedly handcuffed behind his back, but fled on foot before he was placed in a patrol vehicle.

“The officer had the suspect sitting on a gas pump barrier while filling paperwork out next to the suspect’s vehicle,” Culley said in the post. “The suspect ran from the location and crossed (State) Highway 56 and headed south on Branch Street.”

Culley said the officer lost sight of the suspect on Branch Street and requested assistance from Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived in the area and began tracking the suspect with a K9 unit, but lost his scent trail at the intersection of State Highway 82 and Dale Hill Road.

The city’s initial social media post detailing the escape was was published at approximately 9:30 a.m., but within two hours, the city posted again, saying the suspect had been located and recaptured. It was unclear where the suspect was found and which law enforcement agency took the man into custody. Bells Police did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Calls to Bells City Hall were not answered Wednesday.

The suspect was reported to have outstanding warrants in both Grayson and Fannin counties, but as of Thursday afternoon, it was unclear which county had taken custody of the man.