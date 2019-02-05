Denison shoppers will soon have one less grocery store option in downtown.

Officials with grocery store chain Kroger announced Tuesday its Denison location on Crawford Street will officially close its doors for the last time this April.

“We have worked to improve the store with various upgrades, products and great talent,” April Martin Nickels, corporate affairs manager for The Kroger Co., said via email. “However, despite our best efforts, we were unable to improve profitability.”

The store officially opened its doors at 815 W. Crawford St. in November of 1960. Nickels said the 60 employees at the store will be given severance, and the company will be offering transfer opportunities to its Sherman location.