Kloey Scott took first place in the Grayson County Spelling Bee Tuesday and will advance to the 61st Annual Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee.

Scott confidently approached each round knowing she put in the hours needed to get the No. 1 spot. The eighth grade student from Howe Middle School went to the county spelling bee last year only to walk away empty handed save for the school title which got her there. This year, Scott said she was determined to improve and increased her amount of study by as much as 45 minutes a day. This year, she went through 24 rounds to beat out seven other contestants for the title.

“It felt very nice, even empowering,” Scott said. “I say that because I studied a lot — quite a lot. Because I did that, I won. It feels nice to know that.”

She said she developed a study habit that proved successful.

“I would use a timer after each section — since the study list was divided into sections,” Scott said. “I would take a short break to let the knowledge soak in before going back to it. I used the vocal pronunciation on Merriam-Webster to know what the words sound like. I knew if I didn’t know what a certain word sounded like, I might mistake a vowel for another vowel.”

The regional spelling bee will take place March 9 at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Scott said she is excited to be going to the state contest. She is expecting to add an extra 10 minutes of study each day to get to the next level.

“My favorite class is math, because there is always a right answer.” Scott said. “I also like English, of course, because it has to do with words and I really like words. I wanted to get into spelling because it might help me a lot in the future. I might be writing letters and essays and it would be good to know how to spell words. I also just like words.

Her father, Ryan Scott, said the middle school student works harder than anyone he’s ever seen.

“Her work ethic surpasses even mine and she is just in middle school,” Ryan Scott said. “I am not surprised, but proud. She has another year of maturity and experience from last year. She was more confident this year than last. She is driven, just like her mom.”

Ryan Scott said his daughter took the SAT in seventh grade and earned a 970.

Haylee Richard, an eighth grader from Scott Middle School in Denison took second place in the bee and will be an alternate at the Dallas bee.

The winner from the regional spelling bee will advance to compete in Washington, D.C. at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.