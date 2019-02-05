Denison Police are investigating an alleged assault after a weekend dispute over a family dog reportedly ended with one relative striking another with a fishing pole.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. last Saturday at a residence in the 3000 block of West Jennifer Avenue. Eppler said the victim told officers that she had been knocked down by the dog and that her reaction apparently upset her older male relative.

“When she started kind of getting on the dog for that, that made the suspect angry and he assaulted her,” Eppler said. “He picked up a fishing pole and assaulted her with the fishing pole.”

A department incident report said the victim was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment. The suspect left the residence before the incident was reported to law enforcement and, as of Tuesday afternoon, Eppler said no charges had been filed against the man.

Eppler said the case would be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for further consideration of criminal charges.

“If there’s a problem and you can’t work it out peacefully, just get away from each other until things cool off a bit,” Eppler said.