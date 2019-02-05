Denison Police have opened an assault investigation after a woman working at the Denison post office said she was injured by a coworker.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident occurred at the U.S. Postal Service facility on West Woodard Street on Jan. 28 but was not reported until Feb. 2. Eppler said the victim told police she was standing at her work station when the suspect approached her.

“The suspect reportedly thrust her hips into the victim several times,” Eppler said. “That caused the victim to be pushed up against part of her work station and apparently led to some bruising.”

Eppler said the victim did not require medical attention and, as of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed against the suspect. Crimes committed on USPS property can be investigated by federal law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or the FBI, but Eppler said local police departments may also investigate crimes committed on postal service property.

The Denison Police lieutenant said the incident remains under investigation and findings will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for further consideration of criminal charges. Eppler encouraged the victims of any assault or act of violence to contact police.

“If you observe or if you’re the victim of workplace violence, it’s important to report it and not just tolerate it,” Eppler said. “A lot of times, things like that will escalate, the longer that they go on.”