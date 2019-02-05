Sherman Police

Unauthorized use of vehicle — An officer responded Jan. 23 to the report that a vehicle was stolen from the 2100 block of North Heritage Parkway. Upon arrival, the officer learned a male had left his vehicle ignition on with the doors unlocked while he ran inside his place of employment. When he went back outside, his vehicle was gone. An offense report was generated.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched Jan. 22 to a business in the 2600 block of Frisco Road in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, they learned mail packages containing electronic items were stolen from the front of a business. A report for theft was generated.

Unlawful carrying of weapon — Officers initiated a traffic stop Jan. 22 in the 2700 block of Texoma Parkway. The two occupants in the vehicle were found to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm. An offense report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer stopped a vehicle Jan. 23 for failure to signal a turn in the 600 block of North Ricketts. The male driver exhibited multiple signs of intoxication and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Assault — An officer was dispatched Jan. 23 to the 4800 block of Highgrove Drive in response to a reported assault. The female victim advised her ex-husband assaulted her by striking her in the head once. She said she did not feel pain but was offended. She did not have any visible injuries. A report was generated for assault by contact/family violence.

Theft of property — A male complainant made telephone contact Jan. 23 with the public safety administrator. He stated he noticed on Jan. 7 that property had been taken by an unknown suspect(s) from a construction site in the 3500 block of West Travis. A report was generated for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000 was generated.

Assault — Dispatch received a hang up call Jan. 29 from the 2400 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers were dispatched and learned a disturbance had taken place. Their investigation revealed a male suspect had assaulted his girlfriend. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family member and a report was generated.

Theft — A male reporting party made telephone contact Jan. 29 with the public safety administrator. He stated a male suspect stole property from a business in the 1700 block of East Lamar. When the suspect was caught with the property, he tore up the packaging of the property. It was reported that the incident occurred Jan. 19. A report was generated for theft of property less than $100.

Denison Police

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded Feb. 3 to the call of a disturbance in the drive thru lane at a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Austin. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Theft of firearm — A female victim stated Jan. 31 an individual she knows stole her 9 mm handgun from the 2000 block of South Fairbanks. The investigation will continue.

Warrant/failure to identify — Officers responded Jan. 31 to the call of a disturbance in the 2800 block of West Crawford. A male suspect was arrested for an outstanding Fannin County warrant and failure to identify/fugitive from justice.

Possession — A vehicle was stopped Jan. 31 for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of West Bond. The male driver was arrested for possession of marijuana over two ounces.

Theft — A complainant stated Feb. 1 that a female entered a store in the 300 block of North Armstrong and placed $36 worth of merchandise in a shopping cart and left the store without paying. The suspect has been identified and the case referred to municipal court.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant stated Feb. 1 that an unidentified person drove a white pickup into his open backyard in the 500 block of West Rice. Tire marks were created in the yard. The investigation will continue.

Driving while intoxicated — A vehicle was stopped Feb. 2 for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of West Morton. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Public intoxication — Officers responded Feb. 3 to the call of a disturbance at Main and Fannin. A male suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Public intoxication — An officer observed a male standing in the road on Feb. 3. The individual was arrested for public intoxication.