Sherman Police said no one was injured Monday afternoon after two vehicles collided along U.S. Highway 75, causing one of them to roll over.

Patrol officer Nathan Hendrickson said at approximately 12:10 p.m., a southbound SUV traveling on the Hwy. 75 service road entered that road’s intersection with East Lamar Street and was struck by an eastbound pickup.

“The red truck ran the red light, striking this vehicle, which caused it to flip over, here,” Hendrickson said.

No injuries were reported and none of the occupants in either vehicle required medical attention. Hendrickson said the driver of the pickup was cited for driving without a license and for failing to yield.