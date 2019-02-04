Sherman Police have opened an aggravated assault investigation and are seeking a suspect after a weekend argument outside the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post reportedly ended with a gun drawn.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the VFW Post, located in the 1700 block of Baker Road. Mullen said, for reasons not specified in the department’s incident report, the male suspect had been asked to leave by employees and was escorted to the parking lot by two patrons of the VFW.

“They got outside and became engaged in an argument with the suspect,” Mullen said. “The suspect then reportedly produced a handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at the victims.”

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Mullen said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but investigators had multiple leads regarding the man’s identity. No physical description of the suspect was available Monday.

Mullen said the case would be worked by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the suspect could face a possible charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sherman Police sergeant encouraged members of the public to avoid conflict and contact law enforcement immediately if a situation becomes dangerous.

“These arguments that people get into often escalate into weapons being pulled and more serious things like that,” Mullen said. “People need to know that if they get involved in situations like that, other people are unpredictable. You do not know what they’re capable of.”