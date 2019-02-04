Denison Police said an alleged drunk driver was arrested over the weekend after he struck and seriously injured a cyclist, then fled the scene.

Lt. Paul Neumann said Fernando Damas-Gallegos, 29, was arrested for intoxication assault by vehicle, causing serious bodily injury. Neumann said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of South Wooldawn Boulevard at approximately 11 p.m. Friday. Reading from the department’s incident report , Neumann said it wasn’t immediately clear which direction Damas-Gallagos was traveling at the time, but officers located the injured 46-year-old cyclist and then began to search for the driver.

“When officers arrived on scene, they made sure that the victim was receiving medical care,” Neumann said. “They then proceeded south and located the suspect in the 4500 block of Texoma Parkway, where he was changing a tire.”

Neumann said evidence recovered at the two scenes linked the car to the collision and indicated that Damas-Gallegos was also intoxicated. Neumann said the Damas-Gallegos was also arrested on an outstanding Lamar County warrant for driving while intoxicated.

The cyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injures Neumann said he understood were serious, but not life threatening. It was unclear whether the cyclist was wearing a helmet, but Neumann said the man was wearing a reflective vest.

The Denison Police lieutenant encouraged cyclists to wear proper safety equipment and ride with traffic when on the road. Neuman said drivers should never leave the scene of a collision that results in damage or injury

“It’s a lawful obligation,” Neumann said. “On a regular traffic accident, you still have to stop and exchange information, or leave your information there, if the other party is not. If you’re involved in an accident that results in an injury, you’re required to stop and wait for law enforcement to arrive.”

A search of booking records showed Damas-Gallegos posted an unspecified bond and was released from the Grayson County Jail Saturday afternoon. It was unclear whether he had appointed an attorney to represent him.