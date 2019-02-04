Denison voters will choose who should fill two city council seats when they hit the polls later this spring.

The city officially called for the annual May general election Monday night, setting the stage for potential contests for Place 4 and the city’s Place 6, at large, seat.

The election for Place 6, currently held by council member Rayce Guess, comes just one year following a protracted race that involved five candidates, a tie for second place and a coin-toss decision that led into a run-off election for a one-year term.

“It is always in the back of my mind that we can’t have a duplicate situation as last year as that was all historic for us,” City Clerk Chris Wallentine said Monday. “However, anything can happen.”

The city will be partnering with the Grayson County Elections Administration for election services, and will combine its elections concurrently with the Denison Independent School District on May 4. The filing period for the election opened on Jan. 16 and will close at end of business of Feb. 15.

In the race for Place 6, Wallentine said that Guess is the only candidate who has submitted his paperwork and filed for candidacy.

Local pharmacist Brian Hander has also picked up the paperwork needed to file for candidacy. Hander announced his candidacy Monday morning in a press release, however he has yet to officially file, Wallentine said.

Last year, Guess, Hander and three other candidates engaged in long battle for the seat, following Janet Gott’s decision to resign from the seat in order to run for Mayor. Gott was uncontested in her bid and became the city’s first female mayor in May.

This left Gott’s term with one year unserved, meaning that the winner of the race would face reelection in 2019.

The initial election ended with no candidates receiving 50 percent of the vote, resulting in a run off. While P&Z Chairman Charles Shearer secured his spot on the runoff ballot, both Guess and Hander tied for second with the same number of votes.

This rare tie led city officials to use a seldom used provision in the Texas election code that required the city to “cast lots” in order to determine the winner. However, the code does not specify how this tie breaker is held, allowing cities to determine the method.

In Denison’s case, Hander and Guess ultimately determined the winner using the flip of a coin, with Guess moving on to the runoff election. Despite coming in second during the May election, Guess ultimately won his bid for city council

In addition to the race for Place 6, voters will also decide who should be the next council member to represent Place 4. The seat is currently filled by long-time council member Michael Baecht, who said he does not intend to run for reelection.

Baecht, who currently and previously has served as Mayor Pro Tem, has served on the council for more than a decade with a one year break following his second term.

Baecht said he has spoken with several people who have expressed interest in the seat, but no one has confirmed that they plan to pursue it.

“If you look at it, serving the city has been a great experience,” he said. “I felt like I’ve done a lot on Place 4, and it’s time to let new people into the seat.”

Wallentine said no candidates have filed to run for Place 4 as of Monday. In the event that no candidate runs, Wallentine could hold over until a replacement is found. Filling this position could require a special election.

If the position is not filled, there is potential that it could be left vacant. This could put a strain of city meetings where a super majority of six-of-seven members is required to take action.

With regard to the school district, Asst. Superintendent Randy Reid said DISD expects to only have school board elections on the ballot. Linda Flemming, Ward 1, David Hawley, Ward 2, and Bruce Hysmith, Ward 4 are all up for reelection this cycle, he said.

As of Monday morning only the incumbants have filed for the race, he said.