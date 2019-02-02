The Sherman City Council will consider a plan for the annexation of nearly 10 acres during its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St.

The annexation of 9.758 acres on West Washington Street is being considered at the request of Washington Bend LLC, the property owner and developer of the land. The West Washington Street property is west of FM 1417 adjacent to the western edge of Sherman city limits.

State law requires the city hold two public hearings on the proposed annexation, and city staff is recommending those both be scheduled for Feb. 18, followed by the annexation ordinance to be considered on March 18.

During Monday’s meeting, the council will hold a public hearing on a requested speed limit change on State Highway 289 from the Texas Department of Transportation. That agency is requesting the council establish a speed limit of 70 mph on portions of Hwy. 289 within Sherman city limits.

A development agreement for the construction of public facilities in a 10.704 acres development off Copley Street will also be considered by the council during the meeting.

As the city recently received an application to fill a vacancy on the Library Board, the council will consider an appointment to that board during the meeting.

As part of its consent agenda, which is made up of items considered routine, the council will consider the approval of contracts with multiple vendors for the annual supply of chemicals for the Sherman Water Treatment Plant.

Near the end of the meeting, the council will go into a closed, executive session to consult with the city attorney and deliberate on economic development negotiations. The council will then return to open session to take any actions deemed necessary on items discussed during executive session.