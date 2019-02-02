The Pottsboro Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Texoma Marketing and Media Group for marketing and advertising efforts that would amplify the organization’s brand across Texoma.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at TMMG to spread information about the exciting things happening in our area and the great people we have in Pottsboro,” said Pottsboro Chamber Executive Director Paul Chaston.

The partnership will help the Pottsboro Chamber of Commerce bolster its fundraising efforts with ad revenue shares and expand the organization’s reach. The chamber provides services and information to more than 300 members and is part of several community events, including the city’s signature annual event, Frontier Day, that brings families together.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for TMMG to help share all the things the Pottsboro Chamber does for the community,” said TMMG Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez. “The additional revenue that this partnership generates for TMMG will go toward supporting our core mission of providing in-depth news coverage and information that impacts our area.”

TMMG will manage the Pottsboro Chamber of Commerce’s branding, creative development, promotional events and other marketing efforts. TMMG will also produce and distribute the Chamber’s annual visitors guide, which provides information about the community and is annually distributed across the area.

“We are excited to partner with the Pottsboro Chamber of Commerce and exhibit our team’s creative and digital strengths to help amplify the organization’s brand,” said TMMG Creative Director Rebecca Jones.

TMMG allows for a unique opportunity where the monies invested by chambers and other organizations that produce magazines give TMMG the ability to give back advertising and promotion space to the organization that in turn helps build those organizations exposure or allows them to give back to the members in turn building membership value.

Texoma Media and Marketing Group currently partners with the Lake Texoma Association to produce its annual magazine and other marketing opportunities to expand the reach of the LTA.

About the Pottsboro Chamber

The Pottsboro Chamber of Commerce creates opportunities to connect businesses with community and promotes economic growth and tourism. The Pottsboro Chamber has more than 300 members and services and facilitates the needs of both businesses and individuals. Whether someone is visiting the area, a resident or business owner, or considering relocating to the Texoma area, the Pottsboro Chamber wants to help by providing information. The Chamber is part of several events, including monthly events at unique locations, an annual banquet recognizing community leaders and bringing them together, educational events impacting members, Coffee with the Mayor and President of the Chamber, the annual tree lighting and Sip and Shop in December, and Frontier Day — the signature event offering family-friendly fun.

About Texoma Marketing and Media Group

Texoma Marketing and Media Group is where the power of legacy news brands meets a source of modern advertising and online services for a digital age. TMMG is the publisher of the daily newspaper: the Herald Democrat; weekly newspapers: the Anna-Melissa Tribune,the Bryan County News, the Prosper Press and the Van Alstyne Leader. TMMG publishes a number of niche products including the annual Best of Texoma magazine that features the winners, based on community votes, in nearly 200 magazine categories. It hosts four premier events annually and publishes a weekly real estate edition, HDHomes, and a weekly arts and entertainment edition, The Weekend, on Saturdays, Lake Texoma Life magazine, which is published monthly during the summer lake season, and Grayson Magazine, which is a monthly luxury and lifestyles magazine. TMMG’s marketing and digital offerings include web design and SEO optimization, as well as a host of other creative solutions for today’s digital world.