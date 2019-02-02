Southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 75 in Denison came to halt for two hours on Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the wreck occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the freeway, between Morton Street and Crawford Street. Eppler said a southbound, white SUV hit a water-filled traffic barrel, causing the male driver to lose control.

“For whatever reason —we don’t know yet —he struck one of those,” Eppler said. “When he did, his vehicle then flipped around a bit and hit a southbound pickup truck. The SUV then collided with a concrete barrier.”

Eppler said the driver of the SUV was conscious and and spoke to first responders before he was transported to Texoma Medical Center by ambulance. Eppler said he did not know if the man suffered serious injuries in the crash. The male driver of the pickup was not hurt and did not require medical attention, Eppler said. No other occupants were reported in either vehicle.

Southbound traffic was stopped for roughly two hours, but Eppler said the wreckage was cleared and all lanes had been re-opened by approximately 5 p.m..

“Be aware of your surroundings and pay attention to the conditions you’re driving in,” Eppler said.