The Denison City Council will consider approving two new pieces of public art for Waterloo Lake Regional Park when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Denison City Hall. The two proposed designs were submitted by students from the University of North Texas as a part of a new program aimed at bringing rotating, temporary art displays to one of the city’s largest parks.

The city first announced the “Art in the Park” program in late 2017 as an effort to beautify the park. City officials at the time said the program would feature art by regional and student artists as a way to increase exposure for the artists and to lower the overhead costs for the program.

Concept art for the proposed designs were placed on display at the Denison Public Library in late 2018, with judging on the final designs held last month.

Other items that will be considered include:

• a report on unsafe conditions for structures located at 152 Doolittle and 414 E. Shepherd;

• a zoning change request for a property from single family 5 to commercial for a property located at the southeast corner of Maurice Avenue and Bond Street;

• a zoning change request from local retail to multi-family for a property located at 525 W. Sears;

• a zoning change request from commercial to two-family for a property located at 800 W. Shepherd;

• a contract with Stephen Fulenchek dba SF Landscaping for the 2019 Mowing and Maintenance Program;

• a contract with Stephen Fulenchek dba SF Landscaping for the 2019 Utilities Mowing and Maintenance Program; and

• a resolution for the publication of notice of intent to issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation for waterwork and sewer system improvements.

In a closed executive session, the city will discuss the following items before reconvening in open session to take any necessary action:

• pending litigation regarding 715 W. Sears;

• the appointment of a municipal court alternate judge; and

• an update on Denison Development Alliance negotiations and projects.