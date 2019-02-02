Grayson County commissioners face a short agenda for their first meeting in February Tuesday. Commissioners will discuss selecting someone for a local charity board and office space for a state politician.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.

Commissioners will consider reappointing Horace Groff to the Oliver Dewey Mayor Foundation Board, position 2 for another 3-year term. The board oversees the legacy of Oliver Dewey “Jock” Mayor who lived in Grayson County and in Mayes County Oklahoma. He died in 1985 at the age of 86 and never had any children. But, he did have a number of thriving businesses and he left his wealth to the trust to be used for the benefit of the two counties.

In addition to discussing putting Groff on the board, commissioners will also discuss providing office for State Senator Pat Fallon.

They will also consider ratifying removal of debris by Precinct Four crew from Wildlife Drive in Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

Commissioners will also consider the right-of- entry with SemGas to allow connection with pipeline on Airport Road in Precinct Four and an interlocal agreement request from the city of Sadler for road repairs.