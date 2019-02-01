Sherman Police

Possession — Officers responded Jan. 20 to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. Upon arrival, they made contact with an involved male party. A smoking pipe used for methamphetamine was found in the male party’s possession. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, and the suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A small bag of methamphetamine was also found in the motel room. A report was filed for possession of a controlled substance from one to four grams.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers observed a vehicle Jan. 20 being driven in the 1100 block of North Sam Rayburn Freeway. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be intoxicated, and an investigation was conducted. It was determined that the suspect was intoxicated, and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a habitation — Officers were dispatched Jan. 20 to the 2400 block of Texoma Parkway in response to a reported theft. Upon arrival, a female complainant advised an unknown subject entered her residence and stole her wallet. A report for burglary of a habitation was completed and the investigation is ongoing.

Assault — An officer responded Jan. 20 to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Cherry. From the investigation that followed, it was determined that a male suspect assaulted his sister causing bodily injury. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Possession — An officer located a vehicle Jan. 21 in the 3200 block of Canyon Creek Drive. An investigation revealed that the occupants had a usable amount of marijuana in their possession. A report for possession of marijuana less than two ounces was generated.

Assault — Dispatch received a call Jan. 21 reporting a disturbance in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers responded and were advised by the female caller she had been assaulted by her husband. The officers investigated but could find no evidence that a crime had occurred. A report for assault causing bodily injury/family violence was generated.

Possession — Officers responded Jan. 21 to a disturbance in the 100 block of Vietnam Veterans Parkway. The caller advised that a male was harassing residents and refused to leave. The male suspect was located and after he was told to leave he began gathering his property. The 0fficers noticed two baggies of methamphetamine in plain view. The suspect was placed under arrested for possession of a controlled substance from one to four ounces and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Burglary of a vehicle — Officers were dispatched Jan. 21 to the 700 block of East Cherry in reference to personal property found in the roadway. The owner was identified and the items were found to have been stolen and discarded after a vehicle burglary. A report was filed for burglary of a vehicle.

Assault — An officer spoke with a male complainant Jan. 21 who advised he was threatened by a male suspect at a business in the 2000 block of West Taylor. The complainant stated the suspect was swinging a hammer at him. The complainant stated this was after he had pointed out a safer way the suspect could jump start a vehicle. The complainant advised the two argued and the suspect swung a hammer wildly at him but did not make contact. The complainant backed away and the suspect left the area in a vehicle. A report was generated for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and forwarded to CID.

Burglary of a building — Officers were dispatched Jan. 21 to the 2500 block of North Shannon in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a storage unit had been broken into. Evidence on the scene was collected and the investigation is ongoing.

Violation of protective order — An officer responded Jan. 21 with a female complainant in the 2500 block of North Shannon. She stated her ex-husband had driven by the residence and spoken with her when there was a protective order on file. A report for violation of a protective order was generated.

Criminal mischief — An officer was dispatched Jan. 22 to the 300 block of Laurel Ridge Circle in reference to a vehicle being damaged. Upon investigation, it was learned that an unknown suspect had attempted to gain access into a locked vehicle, resulting in damage. A report was generated for criminal mischief from $750-$2,500.

Theft — An officer was dispatched Jan. 22 to a residence in the 5600 block of Texoma Parkway in response to a report of burglary. The female victim stated that two days earlier she noticed numerous items of property missing. She said she believed she knew who had taken the items. Photos of the scene were taken and a report was made for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Denison Police

Possession — A vehicle was stopped Jan. 25 in the 3300 block of FM 120 West. The male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Assault — Officers responded Jan. 26 to the call of a man not letting a woman leave a backyard in the 1600 block of West Bond. The victim stated the suspect asked to borrow her phone. When she refused, he became angry and grabbed her by the arm and pulled her into the backyard. He then threw things around inside the residence and damaged a work shirt by tearing it. The case has been referred to municipal court.

Theft — A male victim reported Jan. 27 that an unknown suspect(s) stole two of his cellphones from a patio area in the 1300 block of West Main.

Possession — Officers responded Jan. 28 to the call of a man sleeping inside a building in the 400 block of South Armstrong. The suspect was arrested for outstanding Grayson County warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and failure to identify/fugitive from justice.

Traffic stop — An officer stopped a vehicle Jan. 29 for a traffic violation in the 2800 block of West Morton. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more.

Traffic stop — An officer conducted a traffic stop Jan. 29 in the 800 block of North Houston. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more.

Counterfeit currency — A complainant stated Jan. 29 that a male entered a pharmacy in the 2900 block of West FM 120 and attempted to purchase a pre-paid debit card with counterfeit currency. The investigation will continue.