Denison Police have opened an assault investigation after a married couple’s argument earlier this week reportedly ended when the husband was struck in the head with a picture frame.

In an emailed incident report, the department said officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of West Main Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a family violence incident. Lt. Mike Eppler said the couple had been drinking alcohol before they began to argue over finances.

“He yelled at her, said derogatory things to her and then she picks up a picture frame and hits him with it,” Eppler said.

The Denison Police lieutenant said the husband left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and, to his knowledge, did not seek medical attention. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Eppler said the matter remains under investigation and the department’s findings would be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

“If you’re in a situation where you’re not going to be able to get along — and it could potentially turn violent — it’s best just to get away from each other and just cool off,” Eppler said.