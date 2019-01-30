While many children dream of going to Walt Disney World to meet the stars of their favorite films, a group of 22 girls — ages 7-12 — from Texoma will be going May to represent Texas in the D2 Summit world championship cheer competition.

University of Gymnastics’s All Star Cheer program is relatively new, having been in operation for roughly five years, but in that short amount of time, Competitive Cheer Program Director Tara Melton has watched her girls rise to a level on par with squads she said are much larger and with vastly more experience. Now that local team will be heading to Orlando to compete on one of the largest stages in competitive cheer. Not only is it a first for her gym, she said it’s a first for Texoma as far as she knows.

“It is a reflection of the time the girls put in,” Melton said. “To see them start out rocky — a few girls quit early on and one injury, they took all those things working against them and turned it into motivation. They have been putting in the time as little fighters.”

The girls learned they won a bid to compete at the world championship following their performance at the Spirit Celebration Cowboy Classic in Garland on Jan. 13.

Melton said the squad members have really upped their game since learning they will be heading to the world championship. She said they have been hitting stunts and tumbling in a manner not typical of level one athletes. Level one refers to the size of the team, 125 members or less, to qualify.

“The girls are extremely focused,” Melton said. “They are very dedicated for being so young. For them to put so much energy into one sport is not the norm. These girls are discovering their passion for competitive cheer and they are going the extra mile.”

In an effort to prepare the girls for competing at such a high level, the coach said she is taking the girls to Dallas this Saturday to compete at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with other events in the area to follow.

“We want to get the girls as used to being on a stage that size as we can,” Melton said. “D2 is the largest stage for this level of cheerleading. Dallas is not quite like it, but we’re trying to prepare them as best we can.”

Melton told her girls they are small, but fierce.

“We’re putting Texoma on the map as far as the cheer world goes,” Melton said.

Melton said it’s been a learning experience for the younger girls and a leadership opportunity for the older team members.

“The younger girls are really looking to the older girls for confidence,” Melton said. “We have some of the younger girls who have never been in a competition before this year. They are looking to their peers to see how they work. The older girls have been sharing the skills they have learned, their motivation has been a major factor for them.”

She said the squad’s motto is “earned, not given.”

“We say it every practice — if you want to be the best, you have to practice like the best,” Melton said. “Every time you walk out onto the floor, it is going to be a reflection of the work you put in. Everything these girls have accomplished so far has been earned by their hard work.”

She said the girls were overwhelmed with emotion when they first learned they were going to compete at a national level. Melton said the entire gym and community at large has been rallying behind the team and supporting them. She said anyone wishing to assist them in raising money can consider sponsoring the team by contacting the University of Gymnastics in Sherman by calling 903-868-8634 or visiting their website http://www.uofgsherman.com/.

“When I found out our girls were going to Florida, I was very shocked,” Melton said. “I am very excited for them and proud of everything they had to overcome this year. Everything they had to go through to get to this level. It was a very humbling moment for me to be a part of it.”