Fourteen Sherman High School students took part in the 2019 Lone Star Chef competition in the school cafeteria Wednesday morning for a chance to win money and compete at a state contest in March.

The students had 30 minutes to prepare a meal in front of a live audience of judges, while classmates cheered them on. The students were competing for a chance to head to Houston to face off against other state finalists at Minute Maid Park. The winning group, Team HBR, will represent the school in Houston. The team was made up of Bailey Kuhn, Haley Klas and Robert Callejas, who made barbecue pulled-pork sliders.

Kuhn said she had butterflies in her stomach during the whole competition, especially as Klas was not able to attend to competition on Wednesday.

“It was a little stressful at first,” Kuhn said, adding she was sure Klas would be excited when she finds out about it. “We knew what we needed to do. We practiced without her on Monday. We ended up pulling it off then. We knew what we needed to do.”

Callejas said the competition was fun and exciting. Kuhn said they will get Klas up to speed and then prepare for the next level of the competition.

The five teams of students had to create a meal within the National School Lunch Program guidelines with one catch, they had to use two out of three mystery ingredients the students were not told about ahead of the competition. Those ingredients were turmeric, jicama and oranges. Each team found their own unique approach to working the ingredients into their respective meal.

“We chose pulled-pork sliders today with a side of coleslaw,” Kuhn said. “Our teacher described the competition as a food truck challenge, so we thought barbecue is your typical food truck item. We figured why not, I mean who doesn’t like barbecue?”

A panel of judges consisting of members of the community ranked the meals using a variety of factors. Sherman Mayor David Plyler said he was excited to be a a judge at the event.

“This is fantastic,” Plyler said. “It allows them to compete statewide. It raises awareness of CTE classes at Sherman High School and allows these students a segue into a great career in the culinary arts if they so choose.”

Plyler said he was looking for overall presentation, taste and the soundness of the meal itself.

Sherman City Council member Daron Holland said as a judge, taste and the look of the dish was important but he wanted to see how the students spoke to the judges to explain what they did and why.

“What I see is a gateway for these kids to work in some restaurants and get a true feel of what it means to work in a restaurant to work along with folks that do what they are learning here,” Holland said. “As the city of Sherman starts to grow, it is going to give these kids more opportunity to share their skills.”

Sherman Independent School District Executive Chef Jodee Whitehouse, who hosted the competition, said the students benefit as the culinary arts programs have replaced the traditional home economics courses of the past.

“These culinary classes are implemented for students who want to pursue culinary arts careers,” Whitehouse said. “This gives them a boost. Here locally, we have a culinary department at Grayson College. It boosts their confidence and gives them life skills.”

The competition’s other judges were KXII anchor Maureen Kane, Texas Roadhouse General Manager Chelsa Hernandez, Sherman ISD Director of Communications Kimberly Simpson and Sherman High Assistant Principal Robert Goff.

The second place team, “the Gouda Life,” made an orange chicken dish with sautéed vegetables and rice. The team consisted of Ragan Zachary, Cade Carney and Monty Orum.

The “Red Hot Chili Preppers” were the third place team with a chicken tacos dish. The team was made up of Natanael Olquin, Jaden Monaghan and Maria Lara. The second place team will receive a $1,500 scholarship and third place receives a $500 scholarship.

Aramark, which provides food services to school districts in Sherman and Denison among others across the state, will add the winning recipe from the state finals competition in Houston to the Aramark K-12 menus and that team will receive a $2,500 scholarship that will be split evenly between the three students.