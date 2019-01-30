An early morning power outage in Tom Bean and Whitewright led to more than 1,000 customers losing power and the school districts in both cities canceling classes for the day.

Eric Paul, representing Texas New Mexico Power, said the outage was first reported at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Paul said the outage was traced back to a piece of substation equipment in the area that had failed and had been replaced.

A Whitewright ISD administration secretary who asked not to be identified confirmed district officials notified staff around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that the district was going to close school at all of its campuses. Tom Bean ISD administration secretary Donna Rodger also confirmed Wednesday all schools in Tom Bean had been closed for the day.

A city clerk who answered the phone at Whitewright City Hall said no city services had been affected due to the power outage.

The repair job was completed at around 7:50 a.m. and all affected customers had their power restored, Paul said.