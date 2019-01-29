Denison Police are investigating what began as a verbal argument and ended when two people were struck by a vehicle Monday evening in a grocery store parking lot.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident occurred in the Kroger parking lot along West Crawford Street late Monday. Eppler said three people involved in an ongoing dispute ran into one another in the parking lot and began to argue. All three eventually got into their vehicles, but Eppler said a man and woman then exited their vehicle and approached the other man as he drove toward them. Bystanders filming the initial argument with cellphones then captured footage of the passenger car striking the man and woman and knocking them to the ground, before reversing and driving away.

“The suspect said he was just trying to get past the two people,” Eppler said. “But, from the video, that’s not, necessarily, how it looked.”

Eppler said the woman was taken to Texoma Medical Center for minor abrasions, but refused treatment and left the hospital. The man struck by the vehicle did not require medical attention. Eppler said the suspect had been interviewed by police, but as of Tuesday, no criminal charges had been filed in the matter and no arrests had been made. The case remains under investigation.

“If you have a problem with someone, handle it in a way that doesn’t result in violence,” Eppler said.