Grayson County was introduced to its new county natural resource agent on Tuesday.

The Grayson County Commissioners Court welcomed Marshall Tolleson, who will be in Cooke County for a month shadowing agents there, to the county’s family of employees during their meeting Tuesday morning. Tolleson is expected to report to work in Grayson County on March 1.

Texas AgriLife District IV administrator Hurley Miller said Tolleson graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in crops and then spent a year in Africa with the Peace Corps before joining the staff at the county’s AgriLife office. Before that, Tolleson worked in a lab at Texas A&M University.

“I think that he will do an excellent job here,” Miller said.

The office’s Family and Consumer Science agent Joyce White said the county has been without an ag agent for just short of two years and they are excited for Tolleson to join the staff.

“There are very few people with the first name Marshall,” Commissioner David Whitlock said. “My dad was one, so I like you already.”

In addition to welcoming Tolleson, the commissioners also approved the County Engineer Clay Barnett’s request to reallocate some of the salary he had set aside for the Development Services program to the Environmental Protection program. The change was about $3,500 and did not change the overall budget.

Commissioners also awarded bids for the annual supply of aggregates to a number of providers. Grayson County Purchasing Agent Jeff Schneider said approving a number of providers allows the commissioners to purchase the rock from the nearest provider and save money on transportation of the road material.

Lastly, the commissioners approved interlocal agreements with the cities of Tom Bean and Howe for road construction material in Tom Bean and culvert repair in Howe.