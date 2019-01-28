The Fannin County grand jury returned 31 indictments during its most recent meeting. Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser said the indictments are formal charges and do not indicate guilt of the parties involved.

In a release sent to local news organizations, Glazer said the following people were indicated:

Keith Russell Burpo, 55, of Ravenna — three counts of burglary of a building;

Cody James Collins, 28, of Anna — evading arrest or conviction with previous conviction;

Jessica Dawn Davis, 26, of Ector — tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Derin Duke Day, 22, of Wolf City — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, escape while in custody and theft of a firearm;

Jacky Lynn Durham, 53, of Honey Grove — aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Michael Brandon Eddins, 40, of Honey Grove — theft of property enhanced;

Jason Edward Hall, 42, of Ladonia — two counts of theft of a firearm enhanced;

Crystal Dawn Hampton, of Calera, Oklahoma — sexual assault of a child;

Matthew Lane Harrison, 33, of Leonard — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person;

Joshua Alan Johnson, 33, of Bonham — theft of a firearm enhanced;

Dillon Scott Lancaster, 26, of Denison — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Peter Anthony Lester, 53, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Jarred Lee Marquez, 21, of Bonham — theft of property;

Ethan D’Shawn Meyers, 18, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Chase Austin Miller, 23, of Leonard — possession of a controlled substance;

Amanda Elaine Owens, 39, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Mark Patterson, 38, of Greenville — possession of a controlled substance;

Austin James Reynolds, 19, of Bonham — three counts of burglary of a building;

Rachel Michelle Reynolds, 19, of Randolph — three counts of burglary of a building;

Julius Lee Scott, 32, of Bonham — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction enhanced;

Alicia Raine Spencer, 22, of Bonham — credit card abuse;

Katy Villarreal, 34, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.