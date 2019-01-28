Denison Fire Rescue officials said 10 people were displaced, but none were injured after two homes caught fire in separate incidents over the weekend.

Assistant Chief of Prevention and Marshal John Weda said both fires started Sunday morning and did not appear to be suspicious in nature. Weda said crews responded to the 700 block of West Monterey Street at approximately 8 a.m. after receiving a report of a structure fire. The two adults and five children living in the home were on vacation Sunday when the fire began in a front bedroom, but Weda said the family’s pets were still inside.

“A dog that was in a kennel passed away in the fire,” Weda said. “The cats made it out because one of the neighbors kicked in the back door and that’s how they got out.”

Weda said the home was completely destroyed in the fire and that the source of ignition may have been an overloaded power strip.

“It appears that it could have been started with the electrical failure of a power strip that was running a refrigerator and had some extension cords that were running some other appliances,” Weda said.

Less than two hours later, Denison Fire Rescue officials were dispatched to another house fire reported in the 100 block of Murray Street. Weda said the fire broke out in a porch area and likely started after a resident left the cover open on a wood-burning stove.

“He left the door open a little bit to give oxygen to the fire,” Weda said. “It appears some embers, maybe from a little breeze, got out and got it on fire. Once he found it he wasn’t able to control the fire, he ended up calling 911.”

Weda said the the home’s porch and garage area sustained most of the damage, but crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly and minimize damage to the home’s living areas.

The three residents living in the Murray Street home were displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross, Weda said. The seven occupants of the Monterey Street home were also displaced, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they had accepted assistance from the Red Cross.

In light of the two fires, Weda encouraged residents to use UL-certified power strips and extension cords and to keep combustible materials away from wood-burning stoves and fireplaces.

“Just use caution and common sense,” Weda said.